Taiwan buys some 82,975 metric tons wheat of U.S.-origin

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 82,975 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast in two consignments.

The first involved 23,500 tons of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $331.06 a ton free on board (FOB), totalling $373.05 a ton cost and freight (C&F), including ocean shipping to Taiwan.

It also involved 13,325 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $285.86 a ton FOB or$327.85 a ton C&F and 4,500 tons of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $263.08 a ton FOB or $305.07 a ton C&F.

Trading house CHS was believed to have sold the first consignment, all for shipment between Feb. 27 and March 12.

The second consignment involved 23,125 tons of U.S. dark northern spring wheat with a minimum protein content of 14.5% bought at an estimated $329.80 a ton FOB or $372.77 a ton C&F, they said.

Trading house Columbia Grain International was believed to be the seller.

It also involved 13,700 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $296.89 a ton FOB or $339.86 a ton C&F bought from CHS and 4,825 tons of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $250.66 a ton FOB or $293.63 a ton C&F, also purchased from Columbia Grain International.

The second consignment is for shipment between March 16 and March 30.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. export prices in Asian markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

