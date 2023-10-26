Taiwan buys some 52,000 T wheat of U.S.-origin

HAMBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 52,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The tender sought various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Dec. 18, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024.

The purchase involved U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $340.98 a ton fob or $376.43 a ton cost and freight (c&f) including ocean shipping to Taiwan, they said. Trading house CHS was believed to be the seller.

It also involved hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $290.21 a ton fob/$325.66 a ton c&f purchased from United Grain Corporation and soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at an estimated $270.06 a ton fob/$305.51 a ton c&f also purchased from CHS.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

