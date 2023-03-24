Taiwan buys estimated 56,300 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 56,300 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between May 10 and May 24.

The purchase involved U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at $355.56 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

It also involved hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $357.05 a tonne FOB and soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $287.11 a tonne FOB.

The purchase has an additional freight charge of $33.99 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The seller of all the grain was said to be trading house United Grain Corporation.

The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. export prices in Asian markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

