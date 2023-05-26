Taiwan buys estimated 56,000 tonnes wheat of U.S. origin

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 56,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between July 12 and July 26.

The purchase involved 37,610 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $339.14 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast with a total price of $365.69 c&f including ocean shipping to Taiwan, traders said.

It also involved 11,720 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $334.00 a tonne FOB/$360.55 a tonne c&f and 6,670 tonnes of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $265.65 a tonne FOB/$292.2 a tonne c&f.

Seller of all the grains was said to be trading house CHS.

The association's tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. export prices in Asian markets.

