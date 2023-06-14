Taiwan buys estimated 56,000 metric tons wheat of US origin

Adds detailed purchase breakdown and prices from paragraph three

HAMBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 56,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between July 31 and Aug. 14.

The purchase involved U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $341.35 a metric ton FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or $368.30 c&f including ocean shipping to Taiwan, traders said.

It also involved hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $316.32 a metric ton FOB/$343.27 a metric ton c&f and soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $278.01 a metric ton FOB/$304.96 a metric ton c&f.

The seller of dark northern spring grain was trading house CHS, traders said. Trading house Columbia Grain International sold the hard red winter and soft white.

The association's tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. export prices in Asian markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

