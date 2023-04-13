Taiwan buys estimated 52,850 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender

HAMBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 52,850 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between May 31 and June 14.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.