Taiwan buys estimated 51,800 T U.S.-origin what in tender -traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown and prices from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 51,800 tonnes of United States-sourced milling wheat in a tender that closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in one consignment comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Nov. 10 and Nov. 24.

The purchase involved 32,950 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of minimum 14.5% protein content, bought at $440.55 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The purchase also involved 13,050 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of minimum 12.5% protein content, bought at $456.35 a tonne FOB, and 5,800 tonnes of soft white wheat of maximum 9.5% protein content, bought at $374.04 a tonne FOB.

The consignment has an additional freight charge of $41.24 a tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The seller of all the wheat was said to be trading house CHS.

In its previous reported tender on Sept. 8, the association purchased an estimated 55,375 tonnes of milling wheat, also to be sourced from the United States.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.