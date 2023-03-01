Taiwan buys estimated 48,975 tonnes wheat of US-origin

Adds detailed purchase breakdown and prices from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 48,975 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

The purchase covered various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between April 19 and May 3.

The purchase involved 32,550 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $367.76 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

It also included 9,500 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $360.76 a tonne FOB and 6,925 tonnes of soft white wheat between a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $306.26 a tonne FOB.

The purchase has an additional freight charge of $38.73 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The seller of all the grain was said to be trading house Bunge.

The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. export prices in Asian markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Shri Navaratnam)

