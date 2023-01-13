Taiwan buys estimated 45,200 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender

Adds detailed purchase breakdown and prices from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 45,200 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between March 8 and March 22.

The purchase involved 27,600 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at $395.75 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

It also involved 11,650 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $380.75 a tonne FOB and 5,950 tonnes of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% to maximum 10% protein bought at $321.75 a tonne FOB.

The purchase has an additional freight charge of $32.88 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

Seller of all the grain was trading house Bunge Asia.

The association's tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. export prices in Asian markets.

