Taiwan buys estimated 42,750 tonnes of U.S.-origin wheat

HAMBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 42,750 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender that closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Jan. 25 and Feb. 8 next year.

It covered 29,150 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at $401.60 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

Also included were 9,100 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $382.10 a tonne FOB and 4,500 tonnes of soft white wheat of a maximum 9.5% protein bought at $322.68 a tonne FOB.

The purchase has an additional freight charge of $37.55 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The seller of the dark northern spring was said to be trading house CHS. The hard red winter and soft white wheat were sold by trading house Columbia Grain International.

The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. wheat export prices in Asian markets.

