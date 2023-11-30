Taiwan buys estimated 109,325 T wheat of U.S. origin

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 109,325 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast in 2024.

The first consignment of an estimated 54,775 tons was bought for shipment between Jan. 15 and Jan. 29.

The first consignment involved 34,200 tons of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $336.57 a ton free on board (fob), equating to $374.51 a ton cost and freight (c&f) including ocean shipping to Taiwan. Trading house CHS was believed to be the seller.

It also involved 14,825 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $289.73 a ton fob, equating to $327.67 a ton c&f, and 5,750 tons of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $268.70 a ton fob, or $306.64 a ton c&f, both purchased from the United Grain Corporation.

A second consignment of an estimated 54,550 tons was bought for shipment between Feb. 2 and Feb. 16.

The second consignment involved 32,900 tons of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $338.41 a ton fob, or $373.99 a ton c&f. Trading house CHS was again believed to be the seller.

It also involved 14,725 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $297.73 a ton fob, or $333.31 a ton c&f, and 6,925 tons of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $272.34 a ton fob, or $307.92 a ton c&f, both purchased from trading group ADM.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

