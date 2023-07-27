News & Insights

Taiwan buys estimated 108,000 metric tons wheat of U.S.-origin in tender

July 27, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

HAMBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 108,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast in September and October.

