Taiwan buys estimated 108,000 metric tons wheat of U.S.-origin in tender

HAMBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 108,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast in September and October.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

