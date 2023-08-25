Taiwan buys estimated 104,000 metric tons of U.S.-origin wheat

Adds detailed purchase breakdown

HAMBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association bought an estimated 104,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast in two consignments.

The first consignment for shipment Oct. 8-22 involved 31,040 tons of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $362.10 a ton fob, or $391.85 a metric ton cost and freight (c&f) including ocean shipping to Taiwan, they said.

It also involved 12,945 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $329.70 a ton fob, or $359.45 a ton c&f, and 8,015 tons of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $279.80 a ton fob, or $309.55 a ton c&f.

Columbia Grain International sold the dark northern spring while United Grain Corporation sold the hard red winter and soft white wheat in the first consignment, they said.

The second consignment for shipment between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 involved 32,195 tons of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $358.40 a ton fob, or $388.15 a ton c&f.

It also involved 12,505 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $331.79 a ton fob, or $361.54 a ton c&f, and 7,300 tons of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $283.36 a ton fob, or $313.11 a ton c&f.

Columbia Grain International sold the dark northern spring and soft white wheat in the second consignment while CHS sold the hard red winter.

The association’s tenders usually provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. export prices in Asian markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.