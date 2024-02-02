Taiwan buys 89,650 metric tons US-origin milling wheat

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 89,650 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast in two consignments.

The first consignment for shipment between April 3-17 includes 26,100 tons of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content, bought at an estimated $325.91 a ton free on board (fob) totalling $366.79 per ton cost and freight (c&f) including ocean shipping to Taiwan, they said.

It also includes 12,300 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content at $290.27 a ton fob/$331.15 a ton c&f, along with 5,250 tons of soft white wheat with protein content of 8.5%-10% at $257.94 a ton fob/$298.82 a ton c&f.

The second consignment for shipment between April 21 and May 5 includes 27,150 tons of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content at an estimated $325.91 a ton fob/$364.91 a ton c&f, they said.

It also includes 12,950 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content at $298.36 a ton fob/$337.36 a ton c&f, and 5,900 tons of soft white wheat with protein content of 8.5%-10% at $257.94 a ton fob/$296.94 a ton c&f.

Trading house CHS was believed to be the seller of both the first and second consignments.

The association bought 82,975 tons of U.S. wheat in its previous tender on Jan. 5, and its tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. wheat export prices in Asian markets.

Reports reflect assessments from traders, and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Varun H K)

