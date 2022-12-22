Taiwan buys 56,000 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 56,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Feb. 10 and Feb. 24, 2023.

The purchase involved 35,165 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at $411.52 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

It also involved 14,825 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $396.27 a tonne FOB and 6,010 tonnes of soft white wheat of a maximum 9.5% protein bought at $324.31 a tonne FOB.

The purchase has an additional freight charge of $33.85 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

Seller of the dark northern spring was said to be trading house CHS. The hard red winter and soft white wheat was said to be trading house ADM.

The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. export prices in Asian markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Rashmi Aich)

