Taiwan buys 54,920 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender - traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown and prices from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 54,920 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved a range of different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between April 4 and 18.

The purchase involved 32,360 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $409.69 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

Another 15,115 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein was bought at $396.37 a tonne FOB and 7,445 tonnes of soft white wheat of 10.5% protein was bought at $406.29 a tonne FOB.

The consignment has an additional freight charge of $52.79 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

Seller of all the wheat was trading house CHS, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.