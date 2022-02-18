Commodities

Taiwan buys 54,920 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 54,920 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved a range of different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between April 4 and 18.

