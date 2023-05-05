Taiwan buys 52,225 tonnes of U.S. wheat -traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown and prices from paragraph three

HAMBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 52,225 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between June 21 and July 5.

The deal involved 34,475 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content, bought at an estimated $338.77 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

It also involved 11,875 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content, bought at $338.06 a tonne FOB, and 5,875 tonnes of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein, bought at $279.25 a tonne FOB.

The purchase has an additional freight charge of $30.84 a tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

Seller of the northern spring and soft wheat was said to be trading house CHS. The hard red winter wheat was said to have been sold by trading house United Grain Corporation.

The association’s tenders typically provide an accurate snapshot of U.S. export prices in Asian markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

