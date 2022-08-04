Taiwan buys 50,910 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender - traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 50,910 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in one consignment comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.

The purchase involved 29,795 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein mininum content bought at $381.94 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The purchase also involved 13,670 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein bought at $391.65 a tonne FOB and 7,445 tonnes of soft white wheat of a maximum 9.5% protein bought at $358.99 a tonne FOB.

The consignment has an additional freight charge of $43.70 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The dark northern spring and soft white wheat was sold by trading house United Grain Corporation, while the hard red winter and soft white came from trading house Columbia Grain International, the European traders added.

The tender had been announced on July 27 and the purchase was not seen as connected to the current political tension with China, the traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

