Taiwan buys 50,910 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 50,910 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in one consignment comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.