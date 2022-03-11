Taiwan buys 50,000 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender - traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in one consignment comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between April 23 and May 7.

The purchase involved 30,970 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $454.51 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

Another 13,570 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein was bought at $494.93 a tonne FOB and 5,460 tonnes of soft white wheat of 10.5% protein was bought at $437.98 a tonne FOB.

The consignment has an additional freight charge of $70.55 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

Seller of all the wheat was said to be trading house CHS.

In its last reported tender on Feb. 18, the association purchased an estimated 54,920 tonnes of milling wheat also from the United States.

Grain importers globally have been hit by surging prices following sudden stop to grain exports from Ukraine and a sharp reduction from Russia after the conflict in Ukraine closed ports, with Moscow terming the events a "special operation."

