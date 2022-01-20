Taiwan buys 49,395 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender - traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 49,395 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in one consignment comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between March 16 and March 30.

The purchase involved 30,150 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $414.16 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

Another 14,600 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein was bought at $401.60 a tonne FOB and 4,645 tonnes of soft white wheat of 11% protein was bought at $430.91 a tonne FOB.

The consignment has an additional freight charge of $46.50 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

Seller of the dark northern spring and soft white wheat was believed to be trading house ADM, while the hard red winter was said to have been sold by CHS, they said.

In its last reported tender on Dec. 23, the association bought an estimated 110,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

