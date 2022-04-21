Taiwan buys 47,120 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender -traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, April 21 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 47,120 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in one consignment comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between June 7 and June 21.

The purchase involved 32,950 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $475.80 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The purchase also involved hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein bought at $511.56 a tonne FOB and soft white wheat of 10.5% protein bought at $424.57 a tonne FOB.

The consignment has an additional freight charge of $60.75 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

Seller of the dark northern spring was said to be trading house Bunge, the hard red winter and soft white was said to have been sold by trading house CHS.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

