Taiwan buys 44,725 tonnes wheat of U.S. origin in tender - traders

HAMBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 44,725 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in one consignment comprising various types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Aug. 31 and Sept. 14.

The purchase involved 30,275 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $395.05 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

It also involved 9,900 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein bought at $394.26 a tonne FOB and 4,550 tonnes of soft white wheat of 10.0% protein bought at $400.13 a tonne FOB.

The consignment has an additional freight charge of $52.93 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The seller of the dark northern spring and soft white wheat was said to be trading house ADM, while the hard red winter was said to have been sold by trading house CHS.

In its last reported tender on June 29, the association purchased an estimated 40,000 tonnes of milling wheat, also to be sourced from the United States.

