Taiwan buys 40,000 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender -traders

Adds prices from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 40,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in one consignment comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between May 14 and May 28.

The purchase involved U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $439.82 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

Hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein was bought at $462.94 a tonne FOB and soft white wheat of 10.5% protein was bought at $415.47 a tonne FOB.

The purchase has an additional freight charge of $74.14 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The seller of all the wheat was said to be trading house CHS.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.