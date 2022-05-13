Taiwan buys 40,000 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender

Adds prices, purchase details from paragraph three

HAMBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 40,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved a range of different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between. June 26 and July 10.

The purchase included U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $530.57 tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

It also involved hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein bought at $550.52 a tonne FOB and soft white wheat of 10.5% protein bought at $444.03 a tonne FOB.

The consignment has an additional freight charge of $68.25 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The seller of the dark northern spring wheat was trading house CHS, they said. The hard red winter and soft white wheat was sold by United Grain Corp., they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.