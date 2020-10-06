Taiwan Bourse Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market had finished higher in five straight sessions, surging more than 460 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,700-point plateau although it due for consolidation on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an end to stimulus negotiations until after the election. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and cement companies, while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 155.95 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 12,704.23 after trading between 12,644.09 and 12,706.39.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.52 percent, while Mega Financial gained 0.54 percent, CTBC Financial gathered 1.65 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.74 percent, First Financial advanced 0.97 percent, E Sun Financial perked 1.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 1.62 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.22 percent, Hon Hai Precision rose 0.13 percent, Largan Precision tanked 2.28 percent, Catcher Technology tumbled 1.39 percent, MediaTek added 0.65 percent, Formosa Plastic climbed 1.50 percent, Asia Cement spiked 1.58 percent and Taiwan Cement was up 0.98 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks fluctuated Tuesday before heading firmly into the red following Trump's announcement.

The Dow tumbled 375.88 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 27,772.76, while the NASDAQ skidded 177.88 points or 1.57 percent to end at 11,154.60 and the S&P 500 dropped 47.66 points or 1.40 percent to close at 3,360.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came in the late afternoon when Trump tweeted: "I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business."

This came on the heels of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's warning that U.S. economic recovery remained far from complete and that more support was needed.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday and the front-month futures contract settled with strong gains for a second successive day as supply disruptions in Norway supported the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $1.45 or 3.7 percent at $40.67 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to rise 3.0 percent on year after gaining 8.5 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.6 percent, slowing from 8.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $5.2 billion, down from $6.47 billion a month earlier.

