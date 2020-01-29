Taiwan Bourse Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long Lunar New Year holiday, the Taiwan stock market had climbed higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 50 point or 0.4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just shy of the 12,120-point plateau although it's expected to tumble on Thursday as it catches up on missed negative sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat with a hint of upside, with bargain hunting capped by ongoing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Jan. 21 following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the technology and cement stocks.

For the day, the index added 28.42 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 12,118.71 after trading between 12,101.55 and 12,151.42.

Among the actives, Mega Financial collected 0.78 percent, while CTBC Financial jumped 1.33 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.11 percent, First Financial advanced 0.82 percent, E Sun Financial climbed 1.03 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.31 percent, Largan Precision dipped 0.20 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 2.62 percent, MediaTek shed 0.36 percent, Asia Cement sank 0.31 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.11 percent and Formosa Plastic, Cathay Financial, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Hon Hai Precision were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but ebbed as the day progressed to eventually finished mixed and flat.

The Dow added 11.60 points or 0.04 percent to end at 28,734.45, while the NASDAQ rose 5.48 points or 0.06 percent to 9,275.16 and the S&P fell 2.84 points or 0.09 percent to 3,273.40.

Stocks gave ground going into the close following reports Google is temporarily closing its offices in China due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The roughly flat close on Wall Street also came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying statement was largely unchanged from last month, with the Fed noting that the labor market remains strong and economic activity is rising at a moderate rate.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a sharp pullback in pending home sales in December.

Crude oil prices eased Wednesday on data showing a rise in inventories and on concerns about the outlook for near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $0.15 or 0.3 percent at $53.33 a barrel.

