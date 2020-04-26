Taiwan Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday snapped the modest two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 80 points or 0.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 10,350-point plateau although it may move higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on stimulus expectations and a continued rebound in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dipped 19.15 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 10,347.36 after trading between 10,324.20 and 10,386.93.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 0.54 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.35 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.27 percent, Fubon Financial skidded 1.01 percent, First Financial soared 3.26 percent, E Sun Financial added 0.78 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company fell 0.51 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation gained 0.63 percent, Hon Hai Precision slid 0.27 percent, Catcher Technology dipped 0.23 percent, MediaTek dropped 0.71 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 0.50 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.24 percent, Taiwan Cement was down 0.36 percent and Largan Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Friday and moved in and out of the red before taking off in afternoon trade.

The Dow climbed 260.01 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 23,775.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 139.77 points or 1.65 percent to 8,634.52 and the S&P 500 added 38.94 points or 1.39 percent to 2,836.74. For the week, the Dow shed 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P fell 1.3 percent.

The gains on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to news that President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion stimulus package that will replenish a fund for small-business lending and direct money to hospitals and efforts to ramp up testing capacity in the fight against COVID-19.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted a sharp fall in durable goods orders in March and the Commerce Department reported a 14.7 percent drop in new durable goods orders last month. Also, the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment for the U.S. was revised higher in April.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, but still ended the week with a big loss due to lingering worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.44 or 2.7 percent at $16.94 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.