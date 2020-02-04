Taiwan Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 50 point or 0.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,550-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as investors continue to look for bargains after last week's heavy selling. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index spiked 201.00 points or 1.77 percent to finish at 11,555.92 after trading between 11,393.03 and 11,581.36.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial advanced 1.24 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.63 percent, CTBC Financial jumped 1.59 percent, Fubon Financial perked 2.04 percent, First Financial rose 0.43 percent, E Sun Financial soared 2.14 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 3.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.33 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 2.87 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.84 percent, MediaTek gathered 2.23 percent, Asia Cement rose 1.11 percent, Taiwan Cement surged 2.05 percent and Hon Hai Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after last week's selloff.

The Dow jumped 407.82 points or 1.44 percent to end at 28,807.63, while the NASDAQ surged 194.57 points or 2.10 percent to 9,467.57 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.67 points or 1.50 percent to 3,297.59.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders seem to expect China to announce additional stimulus measures to boost the economy amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus has now claimed 425 lives and infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China, with efforts to contain the outbreak expected to stifle the Chinese economy.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than anticipated in December.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, weighed by concerns over the outlook for energy demand amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures ended down $0.50 or 1 percent at $49.61 a barrel.

