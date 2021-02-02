Taiwan Bourse Tipped To Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, accelerating more than 620 points or 4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,760-point plateau and it may see additional support again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains upbeat on stimulus optimism, earnings news and rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, plastic stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index soared 349.96 points or 2.27 percent to finish at 15,760.05 after trading between 15,546.69 and 15,838.15.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gained 1.00 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.17 percent, CTBC Financial added 0.52 percent, Fubon Financial increased 2.83 percent, First Financial collected 0.49 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.84 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 3.44 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rallied 3.54 percent, Hon Hai Precision accelerated 3.10 percent, Largan Precision gathered 2.39 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 1.29 percent, MediaTek jumped 2.87 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 2.27 percent, Asia Cement improved 0.87 percent and Taiwan Cement eased 0.12 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firmly positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow jumped 475.57 points or 1.57 percent to finish at 30,687.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 209.38 points or 1.56 percent to end at 13,612.78 and the S&P 500 gained 52.45 points or 1.39 percent to close at 3,826.31.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as stocks that recently benefited from the retail trading frenzy moved sharply higher.

The markets also benefited from a positive reaction to the latest earnings news from companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and delivery giant UPS (UPS).

Traders also remain optimistic about more fiscal stimulus after President Joe Biden met with ten Republican Senators who have offered a counterproposal to his $1.9 trillion relief plan, although Democrats figure to move forward with their own plans..

Crude oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as OPEC's move to cut production helped ease worries of excess supply in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.21 or 2.3 percent at $54.76 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than a year.

