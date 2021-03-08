Taiwan Bourse Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 390 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 15,820-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with rising bond yields likely to weigh on tech and oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the technology stocks were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index fell 35.12 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 15,820.11 after trading between 15,816.50 and 16,074.97.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial advanced 0.82 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.67 percent, CTBC Financial climbed 1.48 percent, Fubon Financial rallied 2.56 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.40 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.50 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.02 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.30 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.93 percent, Catcher Technology sank 0.78 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.81 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.70 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.35 percent and First Financial and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests great dichotomy on Monday as the Dow hit a fresh record intraday high, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ plummeted.

The Dow jumped 306.14 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 31,802.44, while the NASDAQ plummeted 310.99 points or 2.41 percent to end at 12,609.16 and the S&P 500 sank 20.59 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,821.35.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came in reaction to news the Senate voted along party lines on Saturday to approve a new $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The bill, which includes $1,400 direct payments and an extension of unemployment benefits, is expected to be approved by the House later this week.

Passage of the stimulus bill contributed to an increase in treasury yields, inspiring traders to rotate out of high-flying tech stocks and into cyclicals. The ten-year yield pulled back after reaching an intraday high above 1.6 percent but still ended the session at its highest closing level in over a year.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories in the U.S. jumped in line with estimates in January.

Crude oil shook off early support to finish sharply lower on Monday as profit taking erased early gains that followed reports of an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery slumped $104 to end at $65.05.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release February trade data and inflation figures later today. In January, imports were up 29.9 percent on year and exports climbed an annual 36.8 percent for a trade surplus of $6.19 billion. Inflation was up 0.51 percent on month and down 0.16 percent on year, while wholesale prices dropped an annual 2.86 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.