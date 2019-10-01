Taiwan Bourse Predicted To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday ended the five-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 100 points or 1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,965-point plateau although it's expected to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing concern for the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index jumped 137.97 points or 1.27 percent to finish at the daily high of 10,967.65 after moving as low as 10,855.60.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.86 percent, while CTBC Financial climbed 1.21 percent, Fubon Financial advanced 1.01 percent, First Financial rose 1.15 percent, E Sun Financial added 0.95 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 2.94 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.87 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.82 percent, Largan Precision gained 1.91 percent, Catcher Technology surged 6.17 percent, MediaTek accelerated 2.03 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.12 percent and Taiwan Cement and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks failed to sustain an early move to the upside on Tuesday, slipping into the red with the losses accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 343.79 points or 1.28 percent to 26,573.04, while the NASDAQ lost 90.65 points or 1.13 percent to 7,908.68 and the S&P 500 fell 36.49 points or 1.23 percent to 2,940.25.

The downturn by stocks came followed a report from the Institute for Supply Management noting continued contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity in September. With the unexpected drop, the index fell to its lowest level since June 2009, the last month of the Great Recession.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump blamed the weak manufacturing data on the Federal Reserve, which he blasted as pathetic in a post on Twitter.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday as weak economic data from across the globe continued to raise concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.45 or 0.8 percent at $53.62 a barrel, after having advanced to $54.84 earlier in the session.

