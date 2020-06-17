Taiwan Bourse Predicted To Open In The Red On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 225 points or 2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,530-point plateau although is may open under pressure on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financial shares were offset by weakness from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index picked up 22.95 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 11,534.59 after trading between 11,482.32 and 11,550.32.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.72 percent, while CTBC Financial advanced 0.98 percent, Fubon Financial added 0.45 percent, First Financial rose 0.22 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.29 percent, Hon Hai Precision fell 0.26 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.83 percent, Catcher Technology lost 0.45 percent, Asia Cement dropped 1.14 percent, Formosa Plastic was up 0.12 percent and Formosa Chemical, Taiwan Cement, E Sun Financial, Mega Financial, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and MediaTek all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks were lackluster on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow shed 170.37 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 26,119.61, while the NASDAQ rose 14.66 points or 0.15 percent to end at 9,910.53 and the S&P 500 fell 11.25 points or 0.36 percent to close at 3.113.49.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders paused to digest the volatility seen in the markets over the past few weeks.

Traders were also weighing recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a number of southern states.

In congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that there continues to be significant uncertainty about the economic outlook.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a notable rebound in new residential construction in May, although housing starts still came in well below estimates.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday as worries about energy demand and excess supply in the market resurfaced and pushed down prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July shed $0.42 or 1.1 percent at $37.96 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Taiwan will make a rate decision announcement later today, with forecasts predicting a cut to 1.00 percent from the current 1.125 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.