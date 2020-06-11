Taiwan Bourse Predicted To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the eight-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 780 points or 7.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,535-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns for a second wave of Covid-19 and a resulting economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index skidded 184.39 points or 1.57 percent to finish at 11,535.77 after trading between 11,516.59 and 11,771.12.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial sank 3.19 percent, while Mega Financial retreated 0.93 percent, CTBC Financial and First Financial both lost 2.13 percent, Fubon Financial retreated 2.24 percent, E Sun Financial slid 1.23 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.62 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 3.31 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 1.63 percent, Largan Precision tanked 4.32 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.22 percent, MediaTek fell 0.70 percent, \Asia Cement declined 1.45 percent and Taiwan Cement was down 1.59 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 1,861.82 points or 6.90 percent to finish at 25,128.17, while the NASDAQ tumbled 527.62 points or 5.27 percent to end at 9,492.73 and the S&P 500 plunged 188.04 points or 5.89 percent to close at 3,002.10.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases, fueling worries that economic reopening caused a spike in infections after the number of hospitalizations since Memorial Day has risen in a dozen states.

Meanwhile, as businesses reopen, the Labor Department reported a continued decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. A separate report from Labor Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in May.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday as reports showing a resurgence in coronavirus cases raised the possibility of another lockdown and a likely drop in energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $3.26 or 8.2 percent at $36.34 a barrel.

