Taiwan Bourse Predicted To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, declining almost 300 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 11,430-point plateau and it's got a positive lead for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open on bargain hunting, although an increase in Covid-19 cases may limit the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 105.86 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 11,429.94 after trading between 11,244.64 and 11,442.30.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 0.73 percent, while Mega Financial declined 0.94 percent, CTBC Financial tumbled 2.18 percent, Fubon Financial slid 0.80 percent, First Financial fell 0.65 percent, E Sun Financial skidded 1.25 percent. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.40 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.18 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.76 percent, Largan Precision sank 1.66 percent, Catcher Technology retreated 2.67 percent, MediaTek dropped 0.81 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.23 percent, Taiwan Cement was down 0.92 percent and Formosa Plastic surrendered 0.92 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Friday, recovering from heavy selling a day earlier.

The Dow jumped 477.34 points or 1.90 percent to finish at 25,605.54, while the NASDAQ advanced 96.08 points or 1.01 percent to end at 9,588.81 and the S&P 500 climbed 39.21 points or 1.31 percent to close at 3,041.31. For the week, the Dow shed 5.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 2.3 percent and the S&P fell 4.8 percent.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels. The steep drop on Thursday marked the worst day for the markets since the sell-off seen as worries about the coronavirus began to escalate in March.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the University of Michigan noted a continued rebound in U.S. consumer sentiment in June. Also, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected jump in U.S. import prices in May.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday for their first weekly loss in seven weeks as uncertainty about energy demand amid worries about the global growth outlook weighed. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $0.08 or 0.2 percent at $36.26 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.