Taiwan Bourse Poised To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sliding almost 300 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Market now rests just above the 11,815-point plateau although it may finally stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials and mixed performances from the technology and cement stocks.

For the day, the index lost 63.22 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 11,817.10 after trading between 11,777.45 and 11,899.67.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dropped 0.95 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.33 percent, CTBC Financial lost 0.45 percent, Fubon Financial sank 1.08 percent, First Financial retreated 1.27 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.36 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 1.56 percent, Hon Hai Precision plunged 2.92 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.95 percent, Catcher Technology shed 0.85 percent, MediaTek climbed 1.06 percent, Asia Cement added 0.41 percent, Taiwan Cement was down 0.46 percent, Formosa Plastic declined 1.48 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday and saw further upside as the day progressed.

The Dow added 161.41 points or 0.56 percent to 28,745.09, while the NASDAQ gained 60.66 points or 0.67 percent to 9.129.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.87 points or 0.49 percent to 3,253.05.

Buying interest picked up as President Donald Trump delivered a statement responding to last night's attack by Iran, indicating the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily.

The markets also benefited from the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in December.

Crude oil prices declined sharply to four-week lows on Wednesday as worries about U.S.-Iran tensions eased a bit and official data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February slipped $3.09 or 4.9 percent at $59.61 a barrel.

