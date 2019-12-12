Taiwan Bourse May Test Resistance At 12,000 Points

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, accelerating more than 200 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,835-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 135.65 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 11,836.42 after trading between 11,766.98 and 11,875.98.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial increased 0.17 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.23 percent, Fubon Financial added 0.22 percent, First Financial gathered 0.65 percent, E Sun Financial perked 0.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company soared 3.92 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation accelerated 2.15 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.33 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.67 percent, Catcher Technology plunged 3.41 percent, MediaTek fell 0.35 percent, Asia Cement climbed 1.39 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.36 percent and Formosa Plastic perked 0.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Thursday on renewed optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal.

The Dow added 220.75 points or 0.79 percent to 28,132.05, while the NASDAQ gained 63.27 points or 0.73 percent top 8,717.32 and the S&P 500 rose 26.94 points or 0.86 percent to 3,168.57.

The early rally on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!" Trump said in a post on Twitter just after the start of trading.

Trump also met with top trade advisers to discuss current plans to raise tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sunday; officials downplayed the repercussions the new tariffs would have on the U.S. economy.

Crude oil process were higher Thursday, supported by reports from OPEC that there could be an oil market deficit next year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.42 or 0.7 percent at $59.18 a barrel.

