Taiwan Bourse May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 140 points or 1.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,920-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on continuing concerns over the world economy. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and cement companies.

For the day, the index dipped 10.67 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 10,919.02 after trading between 10,905.92 and 10,948.19.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dropped 0.96 percent, while Mega Financial slid 0.34 percent, CTBC Financial tumbled 1.88 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.66 percent, First Financial sank 0.89 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.75 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.72 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.27 percent, MediaTek gained 0.39 percent, Asia Cement retreated 1.15 percent, Taiwan Cement was down 1.12 percent, Formosa Plastic declined 0.82 percent and Catcher Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Largan Precision were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is of no help as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow added 14.92 points or 0.06 percent to 26,949.99, while the NASDAQ lost 5.21 points or 0.06 percent to 8,112.46 and the S&P 500 fell 0.29 points or 0.01 percent to 2,991.78.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to express uneasiness about the global economic outlook following the release of disappointing European economic data.

Waning optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal also weighed on the markets after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. last week and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday due to possible drop in crude oil supply following recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $58.64 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.