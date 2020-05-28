Taiwan Bourse May Take Further Damage On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 200 points or 1.9 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just shy of the 10,945-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed geopolitical concerns between the United States and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and cement companies, while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 70.47 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 10,944.19 after trading between 10,915.30 and 11,087.53.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial surrendered 1.62 percent, while Mega Financial sank 0.81 percent, CTBC Financial sank 1.24 percent, Fubon Financial declined 1.41 percent, First Financial slid 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.56 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.84 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.66 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.29 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.23 percent, MediaTek dropped 0.97 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 1.64 percent, Asia Cement dropped 1.03 percent, Taiwan Cement was down 1.17 percent and Hon Hai Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Thursday and stayed that way through much of the session before falling under pressure late and ending in the red.

The Dow shed 147.63 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 25,400.64, while the NASDAQ lost 43.37 points or 0.46 percent to end at 9,368.99 and the S&P 500 fell 6.40 points or 0.21 percent to close at 3,029.73.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street was attributed to President Donald Trump announcing plans to hold a news conference about China later today. China has recently stepped up efforts to curtail Hong Kong's independence, raising concerns that Trump may announce new measures that ramp up recent tensions with China.

The strength seen for much of the day came following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday, driven by a drop in gasoline inventories in the U.S. amid an increase in demand thanks to reopening of businesses in almost all the states in the country. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.90 or 2.7 percent at $33.71 a barrel.

