Taiwan Bourse May Get A Boost From Tech Stocks

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Monday ended the four-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 630 points or 6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 10,720-point plateau and it's expected to see renewed support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is optimistic, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead after heavy selling a day earlier.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 271.66 points or 2.47 percent to finish at 10,720.48 after trading between 10,658.50 and 10,781.51.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 2.76 percent, while Mega Financial sank 2.49 percent, CTBC Financial declined 2.50 percent, Fubon Financial skidded 3.66 percent, First Financial was down 1.81 percent, E Sun Financial slid 1.83 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 3.12 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 1.29 percent, Hon Hai Precision tumbled 3.25 percent, Largan Precision plunged 5.72 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.32 percent, MediaTek retreated 3.73 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 2.73 percent, Asia Cement plunged 1.94 percent and Taiwan Cement gave away 2.31 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as stocks opened lower on Monday and spend much of the session in the red before eventually recovering to end in the green.

The Dow rose 26.07 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 23,749.76, while the NASDAQ spiked 105.77 points or 1.23 percent to 8,710.71 and the S&P 500 added 12.03 points or 0.42 percent to end at 2,842.74.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China.

Airline stocks led the transportation sector lower after Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and billionaire investor Warren Buffett said the conglomerate has sold its entire equity position in the U.S. airline industry.

But energy stocks helped lead the rebound as crude oil prices moved higher Monday - extending gains to a fourth straight session on reports about several countries planning to ease lockdown restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.61 or 3.1 percent at $20.39 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.