Taiwan Bourse May Extend Winning Streak

The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 180 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,900-point plateau

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to expectations of easing Covid-19 restrictions and hopes for additional stimulus following weak U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index increased 58.50 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 10,901.42 after trading between 10,883.22 and 10,970.70.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gathered 1.03 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 1.52 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.51 percent, Fubon Financial added 0.37 percent, E Sun Financial increased 0.19 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.32 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.33 percent, Largan Precision soared 3.81 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 2.77 percent, MediaTek rose 0.12 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 1.29 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.92 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.70 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened sharply higher on Friday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow soared 455.43 points or 1.91 percent to finish at 24,331.32, while the NASDAQ spiked 141.66 points or 1.58 percent to 9,121.32 and the S&P 500 jumped 48.61 points or 1.69 percent to end at 2,929.80. For the week, the Dow jumped 3.5 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6 percent and the S&P gained 2.6 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came even though the Labor Department reported a record nosedive in U.S. employment in April - although it still was not as bad as feared and may prompt further stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid a slight improvement in demand for petroleum products. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.19 or 5.1 percent at $24.74 a barrel.

