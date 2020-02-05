Taiwan Bourse May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing almost 220 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 11,575-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on reports of breakthroughs in the developments of treatments for the coronavirus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financial shares and technology stocks were limited by weakness from the cement companies.

For the day, the index rose 17.70 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 11,573.62 after trading between 11,512.71 and 11,620.42.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gained 0.61 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.63 percent, CTBC Financial added 0.45 percent, Fubon Financial advanced 0.78 percent, First Financial climbed 1.06 percent, E Sun Financial increased 0.70 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.77 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.97 percent, Largan Precision eased 0.10 percent, MediaTek plunged 2.43 percent, Asia Cement sank 0.88 percent, Taiwan Cement eased 0.12 percent, Formosa Plastic lost 0.86 percent and Hon Hai Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened solidly higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 483.22 points or 1.68 percent to 29,290, while the NASDAQ added 40.71 points or 0.43 percent to 9,508.68 and the S&P 500 climbed 37.10 points or 1.13 percent to 3,334.69.

Traders reacted positively to reports that scientists in both China and the United Kingdom had developed an effective drug to deal with the coronavirus.

Adding to the positive sentiment, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in January. Also, the Institute for Supply Management noted a faster rate of growth in U.S. service sector activity last month.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday on reports suggesting that OPEC and its producer allies are considering further output cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.14 or 2.3 percent at $50.75 a barrel.

