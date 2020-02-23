Taiwan Bourse May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, surrendering more than 70 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,685-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed concerns about the coronavirus and its repercussions. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian markets are now expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the financial shares were mitigated by support from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 38.74 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 11,686.35 after trading between 11,661.63 and 11,755.17.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial shed 0.72 percent, while Mega Financial lost 1.19 percent, CTBC Financial retreated 1.07 percent, Fubon Financial declined 0.87 percent, First Financial fell 0.41 percent, E Sun Financial slid 0.50 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company eased 0.15 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.53 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 1.33 percent, Largan Precision climbed 1.07 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 1.18 percent, MediaTek sank 1.52 percent, Asia Cement added 0.22 percent and Taiwan Cement rose 0.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened firmly in the red on Friday and remained there throughout the sessions, extending recent losses.

The Dow shed 227.57 points or 0.78 percent to end at 28,992.41, the NASDAQ lost 174.38 points or 1.79 percent to 9,576.59 and the S&P 500 fell 35.48 points or 1.05 percent to 3,337.75. For the week, the Dow shed 1.4 percent, the NASDAQ fell 1.6 percent and the S&P slumped 1.3 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as traders tracked the latest coronavirus news, with Chinese officials reporting 1,109 new confirmed cases of the illness, up sharply from 349 cases the previous day.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a pullback in existing home sales in January - although home sales in January were up by 9.6 percent on an annual basis.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday on reports suggesting a rift in the crude-production alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.50 or 0.9 percent at $53.38 a barrel.

