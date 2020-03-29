Taiwan Bourse May Extend Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 840 points or 9 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 9,700-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on coronavirus concerns, with profit taking expected following recent sessions of stimulus-generated buying. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in the red.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the technology companies were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index fell 37.44 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 9,698.92 after trading between 9,691.14 and 9,954.86.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.56 percent, while Mega Financial jumped 1.78 percent, CTBC Financial surged 3.47 percent, Fubon Financial soared 2.68 percent, First Financial spiked 2.06 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.41 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 2.50 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.71 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.27 percent, Largan Precision plunged 3.13 percent, Catcher Technology sank 2.08 percent, MediaTek dropped 1.02 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.26 percent and Taiwan Cement gained 0.91 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Friday, staged a mild recovery in the afternoon but saw the losses accelerate going into the close.

The Dow tumbled 915.39 points or 4.06 percent to finish at 21,636.78, while the NASDAQ sank 295.16 points or 3.79 percent to 7,502.38 and the S&P 500 lost 88.60 points or 3.37 percent to 2,541.47. For the week, the Dow added 12.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 9.1 percent and the S&P rose 10.3 percent.

The recovery attempt in afternoon trading came after the House passed the massive $2 trillion stimulus bill designed to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Buying interest waned late in the session, however, leading traders to sell stocks once again amid uncertainty going into the weekend.

Lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus also weighed on the markets, as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed the number of cases in China or Italy.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday, losing for a second successive day on worries about the energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.09 or 4.8 percent at $21.51 a barrel.

