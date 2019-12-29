Taiwan Bourse May Challenge 12,100-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which if had fallen more than 160 points or 1.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,090-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests continued if mild upward momentum based more on inertia than anything else until next year. The European markets were slightly higher on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and cement companies, while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 90.58 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 12,091.59 after trading between 12,032.72 and 12,093.02.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.32 percent, CTBC Financial added 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.54 percent, First Financial perked 0.42 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.36 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.50 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation advanced 0.91 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.77 percent, Largan Precision climbed 1.11 percent, Catcher Technology lost 0.62 percent, MediaTek sank 0.56 percent, Asia Cement jumped 0.85 percent and Taiwan Cement increased 0.46 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed - although the Dow and S&P 500 hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 23.87 points or 0.08 percent to end at 28,645.26, while the NASDAQ fell 15.77 points or 0.17 percent to 9,006.62 and the S&P rose 0.11 points or 0.00 percent to 3,240.02. For the week, the Dow and S&P both gained 0.7 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.6 percent.

Stocks have moved steadily higher over the past month, rarely showing significant moves to the upside but also refraining from the pullbacks typically seen as traders cash in on recent strength.

The perpetual advance follows news the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which helped lift some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.

Many traders remained away from their desks following the Christmas holiday last Wednesday and the New Year's Day holiday this Wednesday.

Crude oil prices settled marginally higher on Friday after data showed a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.04 at $$61.72 a barrel, the highest settlement price in more than three months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.