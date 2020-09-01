Taiwan Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 240 points or 2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,700-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology and oil stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the technology stocks were capped by weakness from the financials and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 111.78 points or 0.89 percent to finish at the daily high of 12,703.28 after trading as low as 12,565.83.

Among the actives, Mega Financial shed 0.68 percent, while CTBC Financial dipped 0.26 percent, First Financial lost 0.47 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 1.99 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 3.30 percent, Hon Hai Precision rose 0.13 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 4.14 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.50 percent, MediaTek surged 3.60 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 0.38 percent, Asia Cement tumbled 1.18 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 0.35 percent, China Steel added 0.50 percent and Cathay Financial, Fubon Financial and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 215.61 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 28,645.66m while the NASDAQ soared 164.21 points or 1.39 percent to end at 11,939.67 and the S&P 500 gained 26.34 points or 0.75 percent to close at 3,526.65.

Technology stocks saw continued strength, with Apple (AAPL) leading the sector higher after Monday's stock split. Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) also spiked after the video conferencing company reported better than expected Q2 results and raised its full-year guidance.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in August. Also, the Commerce Department reported that construction spending inched up less than expected in July.

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data, giving back early gains as traders weighed demand and supply levels in the energy market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October gained $0.15 or 0.4 percent to settle at $42.76 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.