Taiwan Bourse May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 220 points or 2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,110-point plateau and it's predicted to see further upside on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on solid earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the cement and plastic sectors, while the financials and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 44.85 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 11,111.80 after trading between 11,091.29 and 11,126.45.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial shed 0.25 percent, while Fubon Financial collected 0.33 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.21 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.48 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.27 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.90 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 1.17 percent, MediaTek dropped 0.94 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.23 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.13 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 1.39 percent and First Financial, Mega Financial and CTBC Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from last week.

The Dow added 237.44 points or 0.89 percent to 27,024.80, while the NASDAQ spiked 100.06 points or 1.24 percent to 8,148.71 and the S&P 500 rose 29.53 points or 1.00 percent to 2,995.68.

The rally on Wall Street comes as the spotlight shifted to corporate earnings news, with upbeat results from some big-name companies generating considerable buying interest. Corporate news has recently taken a backseat to developments on the trade front but is likely to attract attention as earnings season ramps up in the coming days.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), UnitedHealth (UNH), Citigroup (C) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) were among the companies that beat the street.

Also, semiconductor stocks showed a substantial move to the upside over the course of the session, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.2 percent to a new record closing high.

Crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November were down $0.78 or 1.5 percent at $52.81 a barrel.

