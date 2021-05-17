Taiwan bought 89,425 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin last week

Adds detailed purchase breakdown and prices from paragraph three

HAMBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 89,425 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Monday.

The wheat was bought in two consignments comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast in July and August.

The first consignment for shipment between July 2-16 involved 22,170 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $323.62 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The first consignment also involved 15,155 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein bought at $309.29 a tonne FOB and 5,180 tonnes of soft white wheat of 10.5% protein bought at $314.25 a tonne FOB.

The first consignment has an additional freight charge of $59.70 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The second consignment for shipment between July 19 and Aug. 2 involved 26,080 tonnes of dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $323.62 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

The second consignment also included 15,100 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein content bought at $313.12 a tonne FOB and 5,740 tonnes of soft white wheat of 10.5% protein bought at $305.06 a tonne FOB.

The second consignment has an additional freight charge of $54.35 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

All the dark northern spring and soft white wheat in both consignments was sold by trading house CHS. The hard red winter in both consignments was sold by ADM, they said.

