US Markets
AAPL

Taiwan-based Apple supplier Catcher to sell two divisions to China's Lens for $1.4 bln

Contributors
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Ben Blanchard Reuters
Published

Taiwan-based Catcher Technology, a supplier to Apple Inc, has agreed to sell two units from its Lyra International division in China to Hunan-based Lens Technology Co for $1.43 billion, a company filing showed.

Adds background

TAIPEI/SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan-based Catcher Technology 2474.TW, a supplier to Apple Inc AAPL.O, has agreed to sell two units from its Lyra International division in China to Hunan-based Lens Technology Co 300433.SZ for $1.43 billion, a company filing showed.

Headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Catcher makes metal casings for a range of consumer electronics, including the iPhone.

Smaller iPhone assembler Wistron 3231.TW last month agreed to sell two of its factories in China to fast-rising Chinese manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co 002475.SZ for 3.3 billion yuan ($477 million).

Analysts have said Chinese companies are gearing up to get into the much coveted iPhone assembly chain amid a supply chain reshuffle following the China-U.S. trade war.

Taiwanese firms currently dominate the iPhone supply chain, including Foxconn 2317.TW, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, Pegatron 4938.TW and Wistron.

($1 = 6.9220 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and Ben Blanchard in Taipei Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    15 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular